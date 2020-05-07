(Clarinda) -- Local bookworms can still fill their need to read at the Clarinda Lied Public Library courtesy of the library's curbside pickup program.
Library Director Andrew Hoppmann recently joined KMA's "Morning Routine" program to discuss the program.
Hoppmann says the curbside program came to fruition when the library was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When we closed to the public, we started a curbside service." Hoppmann said. "When things picked up a little bit, we shut it down. We started it back probably about two weeks ago."
Hoppmann adds those wishing to acquire books from the library can do so in a couple different ways.
"They can call us, they can email us, they can text," Hoppmann said. "They just need to get in touch with someone here at the library. They can even make their own reserves on our computer."
The changes have also forced Hoppmann and his staff to get creative, installing lockers outside the library where books can be placed for pickup.
"That's something we've wanted to do for years," Hoppmann said. "Now we're able to get you your books when the library is closed. You could pick it up at midnight if you really wanted to as long as you knew what locker to go to and the code for your locker."
Hoppmann says the curbside program has been well-received.
"The response has been very positive," Hoppmann said. "We've been probably serving anywhere from 20 to 30 patrons a day and that's anywhere from about 60 to 100 items a day. That's far less than if we were open, but it keeps us busy. It feels great we can still help people find activities."
Anyone interested in contacting the library can call at 712-542-2416, visit clarindapubliclibrary.org or email info@clarindapubliclibrary.org.
Hoppmann made his remarks during Thursday's "Morning Routine" program. The complete interview with Hoppman can be heard below.