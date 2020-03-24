(Clarinda) — While the doors remain closed to the public, Clarinda’s Lied Public Library continues to offer services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library has been closed in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and Governor Kim Reynolds regarding the spread of COVID-19. However, Library Director Andrew Hoppmann tells KMA News they have been offering residents a “library to-go curbside pickup.”
“What people can do is call or contact the library, or log into the library’s website with their library card, and they can reserve items,” Hoppmann said. “Or, they can call us and say they want a specific genre. We will pull those specific items and give you a call. You drive up to our book drop like a drive thru and give us a call and then we’ll run them out to you.”
Hoppmann says the curbside service has already been used heavily.
“It’s been quite busy the last couple of days,” Hoppmann said. “We are scrambling in the mornings to pull books for everyone. We want to keep our community and patrons reading and engaged. Not only is it a great way to relax, but it’s a great way to turn off the news and read a book and relax for a little bit.”
Hoppmann adds he and the staff at Clarinda’s library have been consistently communicating during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’ve been maintaining our social distancing between staff,” Hoppmann said. “We are trying to communicate with the public with what’s going on here at the library and how we can help them. We’re also taking precautions with washing hands and things like that.”
For more information on the services offered by the Lied Public Library, visit their website at clarindapubliclibrary.org. Hoppmann was a guest on KMA’s “Morning Routine” program Tuesday morning.