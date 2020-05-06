(Creston) -- The Iowa DNR says life jackets helped save the lives of four family members at Green Valley Lake last week.
According to a DNR press release, a bystander called 911 at around 5 p.m. on April 28th after noticing a raft had capsized on the lake. Four family members who were on the raft were struggling in the cold water as winds were gusting at over 35 miles per hour.
The two adults and two children, who each had on personal flotation devices -- or life jackets -- were able to eventually make it to shore. Rescue personnel from Creston's Greater Regional Medical Center, the Union County Sheriff's Office, and the Iowa DNR all met the family at the shore and provided immediate medical attention.
The DNR says the family was saved in part to their life jackets, and stresses to the public the importance of wearing life jackets no matter the circumstances.
“Just as we saw in this incident, the simple act of wearing a Personal Flotation Device could absolutely save your life and the lives of your friends and family members,” said Jason Hyde, DNR Park Ranger. “The appearance or inconvenience are no excuse for risking your life.”