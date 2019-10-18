(Shenandoah) -- Two upcoming events are designed to get your pet ready for Halloween.
Healthy Tails Retreat and Orscheln's are teaming up for a Tricks and Treats doggie costume and trick contest on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Orscheln pet supply area. Ashley Grow is pet hotel manager and trainer at Healthy Tails. She says the event allows you to dress up your pet and show off some of their skills.
"Basically, you just bring in your pet and show off their costume or you can show off a fun trick that they know," said Grow. "We're also going to have a scavenger hunt, I will have a training demonstration, Orschlen's has provided us with some treats for the dogs and we're also going to have a free-will donation for People for Paws. It's just a really fun event."
Prizes include up to $50 in Orscheln gift cards and other discounts for services at Healthy Tails. Grow says there are a few requirements for dogs to attend.
"We definitely need the dogs to be people and dog friendly," said Grow. "They also need to be current on all vaccines and flea protection. During the trick-or-treat event, we ask that you please bring them on a leash or in a pet carrier is also acceptable for that event."
Another Halloween-themed event takes place during the week of October 28th at Healthy Tails Retreat during its daily dog camp. Grow says you can drop a pumpkin off with your pet when they come in for dog camp and retreat staff will help them carve it to bring home.
"They're just so proud of themselves when they are done with it," said Grow. "They play with it and chew on it a little bit. We watch them play with their pumpkin. We also have a painting option available if you are a little nervous about letting them interact with a pumpkin, or maybe they just aren't into playing with a pumpkin. You get to take it home with you at the end of the day."
For more information or to sign you dog up for dog camp, contact Grow at (712) 246-2310.
Grow was a recent guest on KMA's Dean and Friends Show. You can hear her full interview below.