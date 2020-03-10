(KMAland) -- President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden had strong showings in northwest Missouri during Tuesday's 2020 Presidential Preference Primary.
In Atchison County: President Trump received 454 votes, or over 98 percent support, on the GOP ticket -- while Bill Weld had five votes and Bob Ely picked up two. In the Democratic race, Biden tallied 211 votes to top Bernie Sanders' 85 votes.
In Worth County: President Trump again overwhelmingly won the county with 198 of the 205 votes cast on the Republican ticket. Biden beat Sanders 94-37.
In Andrew County: Biden easily defeated Sanders with over 62 percent of the votes to Sanders' 31 percent. The final vote totals for the Democratic race was 818-415 in favor of Biden. President Trump picked up 1,220 votes, or 97.52 percent, to win the GOP race in the county.
In Nodaway County: President Trump nabbed another expected victory with 1,163 votes, or 97.57 percent. For the Democrats, Biden took care of business against Sanders 974-484.
In Holt County: Biden picked up another win as he captured 133 votes to Sanders' 65. Biden had 62.44 percent of the vote, while Sanders received 30.52 percent. On the Republican ticket, President Trump received 429 of the 441 votes cast -- or 97.28 percent.
*Editor's Note: KMA News will continue to update these results as more information becomes available from area counties.