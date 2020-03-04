(Farragut) -- Two local trails are getting a financial boost from local businesses and donors.
Officials with the Wabash Trace and Admiral Trail report that over $6,000 was raised this weekend during a fundraiser live radio show at The Waterfalls wedding venue in Farragut. Becca Castle is a member of the Southwest Iowa Nature Trails Project, Inc. -- the non-profit that manages the Wabash Trace. She says the live radio show fundraiser has been going on for nearly a decade.
"This was our eighth annual fundraiser like this, but it was our first one that we've partnered with the Admiral Trail and the first one at The Waterfalls," said Castle. "We're glad it really went so well."
The live show featured several musicians from the area performing a few songs each on stage, with sponsors being read between acts. Castle says between the sponsorships and donations, both trails raised a large amount of money.
"Through our sponsorships -- which were $50 apiece -- we raised $1,850," said Castle. "We had a generous donor say they would match up to $1,000 that we raised that day. We surpassed that. We collected over $2,200 just from donations at the radio show, plus that $1,000 match. Our total for the fundraiser was just over $6,000. It was definitely by far our best one yet. That means $3,000 for each of the trails."
2020 was the first year the fundraiser included the Admiral Trail, a proposed trail that would connect Farragut to the Wabash Trace.
"They're still working on developing it," said Castle. "They are working on the first phase. They have some matching funds that they have to come up with and this will go towards that. They've received a couple bigger grants, which is great, but those grants in a best-case scenario are usually only up to 80 percent, so you have to come up with local match for it. This will really help them out."
For the Wabash Trace, Castle says the money will be used for general maintenance along the 63-mile trail.
"We are in our 32nd year now, and there's just a lot of ongoing maintenance from trail surfacing to bridge repairs," said Castle. "That money will go straight towards trail maintenance, so we can keep it in good shape for our users."
For more information on either trail, you can visit the Wabash Trace's website or the Admiral Trail's Facebook Page.