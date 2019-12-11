(Logan) -- Officials with the Iowa DNR are investigating two incidents that allegedly occurred within the same deer hunting party over the weekend.
The DNR says conservation officers were called Sunday after a house was hit with a bullet. An investigation found 18-year-old Chase Maguire of Logan was shooting at a deer over a hilltop with a .450 Bushmaster when he missed the deer and hit a house.
Within the same group, the DNR says 38-year-old Craig Brenden of Logan was shot in the lower leg by another member of his hunting party. The shooter was shooting at a wounded deer and hit Brenden. Authorities are still trying to determine who the shooter was.
Brenden was taken to a local hospital and then taken by helicopter to Nebraska Medicine. He is in stable condition. The investigation into the incidents is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.