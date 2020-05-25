(Shenandoah) -- Traditional Memorial Day ceremonies in KMAland were wiped out by COVID-19 this year.
But, it didn't stop members of Shenandoah's American Legion Post #88 from remembering the servicemen and women who lost their lives in defense of the country. Virtual Memorial Day services were broadcast on KMA Monday morning--at about the time ceremonies usually take place at Rose Hills Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown. Though Shenandoah American Legion Post Commander Janet Olsen recorded her keynote speech in the KMA studios, she spoke as if addressing audiences gathered in the cemetery, surrounded by graves of area veterans. Olsen says Memorial Day is set aside to remember those who gave their lives to "protect our way of life, our freedoms, and the future of our children."
"While many of us looking on today are their children," said Olsen, "we remember the pain that struck the families. We remember the pain of the grandmothers, the loss to the mother, and the void, the hole that was never filled in the life of the father, and the brother. But, what you may have missed is the fact that these heroes were then, themselves children--lost at the prime of their lives, to be forever young in our minds, and in the time of history."
In addition to canceling the services, many of the American flags dotting the cemetery were missing this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Today, our flags are still at rest," said Olsen. "We are not able to tribute every grave and family that was touched by past wars. But, we will hold tribute to their children taken from them. It's a generation lost. We will never, in his great nation, forget them, or their sacrifice.
"The flags that do fly today honor each of the nation's conflicts. They represent each of the nation's services. But they also represent each of our fallen soldiers," she added.
Olsen says the memories of the fallen will endure the unseen threat that's swept the country--and the world.
"We have been affected by a silent enemy," said Olsen. "We have been forced to separate, to isolate, and to walk away from our normal life. But we have not, and will not, walk away from our history, and our pride. We of the American Legion Post 88 support this great United States of America. This blurb in history will not define this country, or the men and women who live here. Or, the men and the women who stand behind me, frozen in time in this sacred place."
And, no Memorial Day ceremony is without the traditional volleys fired by the Shenandoah American Legion color guard--followed by the playing of "Taps." While being recorded outside the KMA studios for the benefit of Monday morning's broadcasts, the color guard did a live tribute at the cemetery Monday morning.