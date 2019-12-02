(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities kept busy with numerous arrests over the long Thanksgiving weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Dawn Elizabeth Gabriel of Nebraska City was arrested Thursday morning for 1st degree theft, OWI 3rd arrest, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gabriel is being held in the Mills County Jail on $15,000 bond.
In addition, two Omaha residents were apprehended near the intersection of 315th Street and U.S. Highway 34 late Saturday evening. The sheriff's office says 30-year-old Michael Lashell Mytriel Goyner was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and speeding. And, 21-year-old Darrell Leroy Thompson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and two counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Both suspects are being held in the Mills County Jail on $10,000 bond each.
Authorities also arrested a Red Oak woman on separate charges late Saturday evening. Thirty-seven year-old Michelle Lee Szymarek was arrested in Montgomery County for 3rd degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Szymarek is being held in the Mills County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Other information is published with the Mills County Sheriff's Office's weekend report here: