(Red Oak) -- There's a new superintendent in the Red Oak School District.
Red Oak's School Board announced Thursday afternoon that Ron Lorenz has accepted the offer to become the district's next top administrator. Lorenz has served the past eight years as assistant superintendent in the Indianola Community School District. Completing his 20th year in education leadership overall, Lorenz has served as secondary principal with the Morman Trail School District, assistant middle school principal in the Ankeny School District, middle school principal and secondary curriculum coordinator at Norwalk, and regional director and assistant director of special education in the Heartland Area Education Association 11.
Lorenz earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Simpson College, a second B-A in secondary education from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, a master's degree in educational administration from UMKC, and an education specialist degree in educational leadership from Drake University.
Lorenz was one of three finalists for the position from among 26 original applicants. A final series of interviews took place Wednesday. Lorenz begins his duties July 1st. He succeeds Tom Messinger, who becomes the Newton Community School District's new superintendent on that same date.