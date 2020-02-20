(Louisville) -- A Cass County, Nebraska man faces 29 felony charges after allegedly shooting at deputies last month.
Following a Nebraska State Patrol investigation, the Cass County Attorney has charged 37-year-old Paul Warner of rural Louisville. Authorities allege Warner began firing at deputies on January 22nd when they responded to a call at his residence. Deputies returned fire and struck Warner. No deputies were injured in the incident.
Warner is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, eight counts of terroristic threats, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count each of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, strangulation and felony child abuse.
Warner remains hospitalized and is under 24-hour guard.