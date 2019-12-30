(Shenandoah) -- As 2019 comes to a close there are several big projects on the horizon for Shenandoah at various stages of development.
In a year that saw widespread flooding in the area, a changing of the guard at the fire department, two new council members elected and an increase in water and sewer rates, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman described 2019 as a whirlwind. Lyman says he has several things in store for 2020, starting with repairs to the city's movie theater.
"We are looking at bonding for our movie theater," said Lyman. "We own that and then it's leased from us, but we own the physical structure. It does need some improvements and repairs. We need to fix the roof, we need to improve the HVAC system and do some interior repairs."
Antoher issue Lyman hopes to tackle in 2020 is the annual battle against blighted properties in the community. Lyman says the city can look to borrow more money to tear structures down, but he is hoping to partner for more renovation work in 2020.
"We're looking at how the city can either partner with folks that can start to improve some of these homes," said Lyman. "We just had one on Shugart that was one of those homes that we were going to tear down and then a family stepped in and decided to renovate it. We had an open house before our last council meeting and the place looked great. We would much rather partner like that. We've got a couple that are on the possibility list for that. If there are folks that are interested in some of those types of things, we're always taking those calls and building the list of people who might be willing to do that."
On the parks front in 2020, Lyman says fundraising continues for a handicapped accessible playground at Priest Park. He says the city is also exploring some sort of playground equipment on the north side of town.
"Since the schools closed on the north side of town, we're looking at some of the lots the city owns now and potentially setting aside some of those conjoined lots to put in a park up there," said Lyman. "That neighborhood is kind of under-served as far as playgrounds and the like right now. It's very funding-dependent and very much in the infancy stage, but it would be a nice thing to do for that neighborhood."
Lyman inherited the city administrator's position in August 2018 after Jim Davey retired. After more than 16 months on the job, Lyman says he is ready to start looking towards the future for the city.
"We do have a five-year plan that is seven years old, so we need to go back and update that at a minimum," said Lyman. "In my first year and some change, I was very reactive. I asked what is the problem and how can we fix it. Now, I'd like to get us all to the point where we're looking ahead a little bit more. We can deal with the day-to-day problems or the day-to-day work, but I'd like to get to the point where we know that this is a problem, but we are going to fix it in six months because it's part of a larger goal."
One other part of the city that could be getting a facelift is its digital presence. Lyman says work is underway to update the city's website.
"We're in the discussion stages with a couple of vendors as far as updating that and making it a little more functional and mobile-optimized," said Lyman. "It would be nice to have a fresh look and some added functionality to that."
Lyman was guest on KMA's Morning Line Program Monday. You can hear his full interview below.