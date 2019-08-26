(Shenandoah) -- "A whirlwind"--that's how A.J. Lyman describes his first year as Shenandoah's city administrator.
Lyman's reappointment to the position is among the agenda items for Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Council members hired Lyman one year ago this month to succeed the retiring Jim Davey. Among other things, Lyman says his first year has been a learning experience.
"It's been a whole lot of learning," said Lyman, "and a whole lot of trying to accomplish stuff. I think for the most part, we've gotten some great things done as a community, and showed some progress--not that there wasn't progress being made before."
Lyman points to a number of accomplishments--and lessons learned--in his first year.
"We got to tear down the Keenan Apartments," he said. "We adjusted our water rates. We've done some of the things that I've definitely learned a lot, and got immersed in. I know more about the sewer process than I ever have in my life, and read more about the (Iowa) Code than I ever have, previously."
One thing he says that's surprised him about the job is how residents respond to certain issues in the community.
"I think, for the most part, everybody understands that we're trying to make progress," said Lyman, "and continue to strive and grow as a city. Some of the things that I think would be bigger issues, and that would fill the council chambers, don't. Some of the things that I think would be pretty par for the course, and a simple fix, end up filling the council chambers. It just shows me that I'm still learning."
Lyman says the city faces numerous issues in his second year as administrator.
"We've got a wastewater plant--kind of a modification--on the horizon," he said. "We still have the pending litigation on the water plant. We're done with Liberty Mutual and Vertex, but we're still with Fox Engineering--trying to get that wrapped up. We've got some improvements we're going to make to our movie theater downtown. We're trying to assess where we want to go."
He adds he would like to set a plan for the community three-to-five years down the road. In addition to Lyman's reappointment, other agenda items include a request from Fareway for tax increment financing. More details are expected to be released Tuesday evening. Also on the agenda: more adjustments to the city's water ordinances, and more discussion on the request for one-sided parking in the 800 block of South Avenue.