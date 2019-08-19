(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's M-A-Y Mentoring program launches its 20th year with a traditional event.
Shenandoah's Sports Plex is the site of the program's annual kickoff picnic Sunday from 5-to-7 p.m. M-A-Y stands for Mentoring Affects Youth. Kim Leininger is the program's coordinator. Leininger says this year's kickoff takes place a month earlier than usual.
"Normally, we've done that in September," said Leininger, "but we decided this year to get it going a little earlier, because we had some other activities in the fall that we wanted to get in, so we're trying to spread them out a little bit."
Leininger says the program is open to the program's mentees and their families, plus anyone else involved in M-A-Y Mentoring.
"That means contributors, mentors, board members, school people--anybody connected in any way," she said, "plus anybody who would simply like to learn a little bit more about our program. We're not going to twist any arms for people to be mentors, but we do want to recruit more mentors, and we definitely need them. So, it's a great opportunity just to talk to a lot of people, and talk more about M-A-Y Mentoring."
Because of the number of students involved, Leininger says there's always a need for more mentors.
"I think it is very typical for every mentoring program to not find enough mentors to meet the need that's out there," said Leininger. "We just have a lot of students. These are great kids, but a lot of times, parents are busy--maybe a single parent, maybe a non-English speaking family to some extent. Lots of different situations where students really need just a little additional support and encouragement, and we just have trouble meeting that need. So, we definitely need more mentors."
For more information about M-A-Y Mentoring, contact Kim Leininger at 712-246-2520. Leininger was a recent guest on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program.