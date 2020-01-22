(Malvern) -- Two suspects are in custody following a drug investigation in Malvern.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Jennifer Elaine Schraft of Malvern and 59-year-old Michael Earl Gillenwater of Bellevue were arrested early Tuesday afternoon on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug stamp criminal penalties and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrests took place at a location along Lincoln Avenue in Malvern at around 1:20 p.m.
Both suspects are being held in the Mills County Jail--Gillenwater on $15,3000 bond, Schraft on $7,300 bond.