(Malvern) -- West Central Community Action in Malvern is seeking the public's help in getting their shelves stocked.
Tracey Anderson with the food pantry says they are in dire need of food due to the shortage of supplies in area grocery stores. West Central Community Action currently needs the following items:
- Hamburger and Tuna Helpers
- Instant potatoes
- Flavored packets of rice and or noodles
- Cereal
- Peanut butter
- Jelly
- Snack crackers
- Canned fruits
- Canned vegetables
- Soups
- Mac/cheese
- Spaghetti and sauce
- Juice
If anyone would prefer to just donate money towards the cause, they ask that a check or money order be mailed to the Harlan office with a note that money is to go to the Malvern food pantry. The address is as follows: WCCA, PO Box 709, Harlan, IA 51537.