(Glenwood) -- A Mills County woman is jailed on a warrant out of Pottawattamie County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Ashley Ann Wrinkle of Malvern was arrested Thursday morning on Keys Avenue for 3rd degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and 1st degree theft. Wrinkle is being held in the Mills County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Also arrested in a separate case Tuesday was 27-year-old Tyler Ryan Doty of Glenwood for driving while barred. Doty was released from custody after posting $2,000 bond.
The sheriff's office also arrested 35-year-old James Dean Borman of Shenandoah at the Page County Jail Thursday morning on a warrant for failure to appear. Borman is being held in the Mills County Jail on $5,000 bond.