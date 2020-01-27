(Shenandoah) -- Two public hearings top Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting.
At its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council holds a public hearing on granting Fremont County an easement for less than an acre of land at Manti Park. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the easement is required in order to repair a bridge along Manti Road.
"Where it runs up to the creek, they're going to do some abutment improvements there," said Lyman. "They asked if we could give them the property. They paid us for it--or will pay us for it--when all is said and done. A very minor impact to the park, itself."
Council members also hold a public hearing on the proposed sale of two lots on North Broad Street to Larry Hertensen for $500 each. In addition, the council is expected to set public hearings on the county's maximum property tax dollars and maximum levy for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Lyman says municipalities are required to hold both hearings as part of changes approved in the Iowa Legislature last session. Lyman says those changes impacted the city's budget preparations.
"We had to start earlier than we generally have," said Lyman. "Then, it just requires more public notice, and the like. But, it's public funds, and we've got to do everything we can to show everybody we're spending it the way we need to."
Also on the agenda: setting the dates for a consultation meeting, and a public hearing for a proposed amendment to the city's urban renewal plan, a revolving loan fund request, and appointing Rita Oberg to the city's cemetery board.