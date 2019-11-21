(Lenox) -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating after manure was found running into a Taylor County stream.
According to the DNR, staff located manure flowing from multiple locations into an unnamed tributary of the East River four miles south of Lenox Thursday morning. Staff collected water samples for analysis, but did not see any dead fish in the stream.
An investigation revealed manure was land applied Wednesday evening at the Utah North facility by Larabee Applicators. The DNR says rainfall Wednesday and improper injection caused the manure to reach the stream. Enforcement from the DNR is currently pending.
Manure applicators are reminded that any manure spills or releases must be reported to a DNR field office or the manure spill line at (515) 725-8694 within six hours of occurrence or discovery.