(Red Oak) -- Despite weather issues and some legal glitches, a spring completion date is expected for Montgomery County's new emergency communications system.
Construction of the new system recently reached a major milestone with the erection of all three new radio towers. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman updated the project's progress as a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"The towers are erected, the compounds are complete," said Hamman. "They are fenced off, they are locked. Yesterday (Wednesday) was actually moving day, so they moved all of the equipment from my building to all of the shelter sites--that included the radio racks, the backup battery systems, a bunch of systems that go into the tower to get them operational."
Hamman says plans call for the system to be completed and operational in March--weather permitting.
"Weather's going to play a huge factor these next couple months," he said. "As we finish all of the installs of the towers--especially with the microwaves--from there, we'll move into the final testing and coverage testing. Obviously, we have to do a lot of drive testing. So, if the weather doesn't cooperate, it could delay it a few months--hopefully not that much, but it is a possibility."
Hamman says bad weather has been a factor in some of the delays experienced in the system's construction.
"We had all three sites primed and ready to go for construction to start," said Hamman. "Then, we received a bunch of rain in September, early October. That set us back a few weeks. But, thankfully, it cleared up and it dried up, and they were able to get those towers and all those compounds completed relatively quick."
Perhaps the biggest obstacle to overcome involved an issue concerning the height of one of the radio towers.
"One of our tower sites--which happened to be the Red Oak site south of Red Oak--was actually flagged by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) when it came time for their approvals," he said. "Fortunately, we were able to file an appeal to keep that tower at the determined height, which is 300 feet, a part of the original project. However, that did set us back about six months."
Hamman says the towers' height makes a difference in terms of the new system's coverage area, and the communications between each of them.
"Topography plays a huge factor in this project," said Hamman. "Those that are familiar with Red Oak, Red Oak pretty much sits in a bowl. Where the Red Oak is south of town is where it needs to be, and it needed to be 300 feet."
Another recent development involves the signing of agreements between Montgomery County, the county's emergency management agency and each governmental entity regarding the use of subscriber radios for emergency response. The agreement stipulates each community is response for the repair and replacement of new radios associated with the system once the county purchases them. You can hear the full interview with Brian Hamman on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.