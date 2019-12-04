(Shenandoah) -- New leadership is set for Shenandoah's Volunteer Fire Department.
Volunteer Firefighters Tuesday night selected Justin Marshall as the department's new chief, effective January 1st. Marshall succeeds Ron Weston, who retires at the end of this year after 20 years with the department. Weston tells KMA News Marshall is a veteran firefighter who brings leadership to the department.
"Justin's like me--he's come up through the ranks as volunteer," said Weston. "He was treasurer for a while. I believe he was secretary for a while, also. Then, he was second, and then first captain. Then, he was assistant chief when I become chief."
Weston says the volunteers also selected other officers--including a new assistant chief.
"Ken Swank is moving up from the captain position to the assistant chief position," he said. "For our first and second captains, we have Steve Pelster and Jack Donnelly. Treasurer is Jeff Armstrong, secretary is Tom Holbin." Todd Maher is training officer, and George Shaw is the department's fire prevention officer.
Marshall's selection is subject to the Shenandoah City Council's approval at its regular meeting next Tuesday evening.