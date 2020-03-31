(Maryville) -- Officials with Kawasaki Motors in Maryville say they will be shutting down operations temporarily beginning Wednesday.
Over the weekend, Maryville Mayor Rachael Martin issued an emergency order that will require residents to shelter in place and all non-essential businesses to cease operations. Human Resources Manager Tim Melvin confirms to KMA News that the plant will shut down operations at 11 p.m. Tuesday following its second shift.
The closure will impact the plant's nearly 900 permanent, full-time employees, as well as between 150 and 200 temporary workers through a staffing agency. Melvin says the company is working with employees and the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to provide assistance to workers during the temporary shut down.