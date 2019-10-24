(Des Moines) -- A Nodaway County man is in custody in Polk County in connection with a drug investigation.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong says 49-year-old Joe A. Downing of Maryville was arrested Thursday in Des Moines on a Nodaway County warrant for felony distribution of methamphetamine. Downing is charged in connection with an investigation that began when Maryville Police conducted a covert controlled buy of meth from the suspect. Nodaway County deputies later conducted two covert controlled buys of meth from Downing.
On Tuesday, Nodaway County Prosecutor Robert Rice charged Downing with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, each a Class C felony. Downing is being held in Iowa awaiting extradition. His bond totals $25,000.