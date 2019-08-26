(Quitman) -- A Maryville man was arrested on a felony drug charge Friday.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong says his office received information that a Maryville man had allegedly struck a vehicle and fled the scene near Fairfax. Two Nodaway County deputies intercepted the suspect near Highway 46 and Route PP southwest of Quitman.
Authorities say the suspect pulled over and started walking away from his vehicle. Deputies say they made contact with the man -- identified as 26-year-old Johnny Rich -- and found methamphetamine in his pocket.
Rich was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance -- a Class D Felony. He is being held in the Nodaway County Jail.