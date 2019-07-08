(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities late Monday afternoon released details on a weekend drowning incident.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 38-year-old Jerrrimiah Bryant Smiley of Maryville died as a result of an incident late Friday morning at the low head dam of the Nodaway River, located on the east side of Clarinda city limits. An investigation determined that Smiley and another man, 33-year-old David Medley, also of Maryville, had been kayaking southbound on the river south of Clarinda, where they had camped as part of a trip from Villisca to Maitland, Missouri. The two reportedly were sitting on top of their kayaks when they came to the low head dam. Palmer says Smiley was thrown off his kayak first, followed by Medley. While both men were wearing life preservers, Smiley was caught in an undertow on the south side of the dam, while Medley was swept down river. Palmer says Smiley went under several times while caught in the undertow.
Despite attempts to rescue Smiley, Medley was washed downstream. Locating his cell phone in a container, Medley contacted 911, then removed Smiley from the river after he surfaced. Medley was performing CPR as emergency personnel arrived. Smiley was taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead.
Clarinda Police, Clarinda's Fire Department and Clarinda Ambulance Service assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.