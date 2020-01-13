(Maryville) -- A Maryville man was injured after his vehicle rolled north of the city.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a single vehicle wreck around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say 21-year-old Kelton D. Emery was driving a 1995 GMC Sierra northbound on Missouri 148 approximately three miles north of Maryville. The patrol says the vehicle began to slide on the ice, crossed the center line, struck an embankment and overturned twice.
Emery was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the patrol report. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Maryville Fire and Nodaway County EMS assisted at the scene.