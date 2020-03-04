(Fillmore) -- A one-vehicle accident in Andrew County took the life of a Maryville man Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Stephen A. Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on westbound Route A, just west of U.S. Highway 71, or 4 miles east of Fillmore. Authorities say Coleman's westbound 2007 Chevy Impala exited the north side of the roadway, struck a ditch, went airborne and overturned. Coleman was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its top facing south.
The Andrew County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.