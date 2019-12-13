(Maryville) -- After talking about for decades and after several weeks of back and forth, the city of Maryville and Nodaway County have agreed on consolidated 911 services.
After Nodaway County Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding in a special session Friday afternoon, the Maryville City Council then met several hours later an agreed upon that MOU as well.
"It's going to allow consolidated dispatch services to operate out of the city's new facility and be subject to a financial 50-50 cost share moving forward," said City Manager Greg McDanel. "It will get us going and in the right direction."
McDanel says the next step is for the City Council to take a look at several equipment bids that expire at the end of 2019.
"This will allow us to potentially move forward with five separate contracts for 911 joint consolidated equipment at the next city council meeting," said McDanel.
That city council meeting is December 23rd. As for when the consolidated 911 services will be up in running, that's expected sometime in July or August of Summer 2020.