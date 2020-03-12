(Maryville) -- Officials in the Maryville R-2 School District are among those dealing with coronavirus concerns.
In a letter released to parents, staff and the community, Maryville R-2 School Superintendent Becky Albrecht states that the district is taking the evolving health situation "very seriously," and keeping close communications with local, state and federal agencies, as well as health organizations. While saying classes are continuing as normal at this time, Albrecht says changes to schedules, trips and events are a possibility. She says staff is being proactive in cleaning buildings and buses. Albrecht says parents and staff can join their efforts by encouraging "common sense" preventative actions such as washing hands, covering appropriately for coughs and sneezes, cleaning frequently touched surfaces and staying home when ill.
A copy of Albrecht's letter is published here: