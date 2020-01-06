(Council Bluffs) -- A Maryville woman was sentenced to 10 years behind bars this past Friday in connection to a federal drug case in southwest Iowa.
According to United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum, 34-year-old Chanel Traci Huff received her prison sentence by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey after she was found guilty for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Her sentence will be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.
In February of 2019, Mills County law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on Huff's vehicle and authorities located 381 grams of meth and $7,000 in drug proceeds in her car. A search warrant was executed at her residence and officers seized $15,000 in drug money and a pistol.
The case was investigated by the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, Mills County Sheriff's Office, Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, and the Maryville Department of Public Safety. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.