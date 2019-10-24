(Barnard) -- A Maryville woman was injured following a rollover in Nodaway County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a crash around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 71 three miles west of Barnard. An investigation revealed 37-year-old Jason M. Milbourn of Maryville was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee northbound. Authorities say Milbourn traveled off the west side of the roadway and overturned.
A passenger in the vehicle -- 35-year-old Kelly N. Needels -- was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. Milbourn was uninjured.