(Maryville) -- A Maryville woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse charges.
Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice says 55-year-old Linda Mae Lammers pleaded guilty to abuse or neglect of a child Wednesday in the Nodaway County Courthouse. Lammers was ordered to serve seven years in prison after the plea.
The plea concluded a case that lasted more than two years and involved Lammers' son -- Matthew Lebow -- who pleaded guilty to second-degree child molestation on a child less than 12 years old. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in that case.