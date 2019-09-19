(Shenandoah) -- Selling a business that's been part of your family for almost a century is not easy.
That's according to KMA President Ed May Jr., who explained what led up to his decision to sell the stations to local investors in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning. Subject to FCC approval, the station's ownership will change hands later this fall after 94 years with the May family. May say the decision came with mixed emotions.
"I started hanging around at KMA since I was born, basically," said May. "More seriously, when I was about 14, I started learning the control board, doing some practice sports shifts, and things, Then, I started working there about a year later on a part time basis. I got to thinking, I turned 65 here a couple of months ago, or about six weeks ago. That was 51 years ago when I really started working at KMA."
But, May says the decision led up to a number of factors.
"It was, I think, probably coming to this point in life where you start to realize that this little journey that we're on doesn't last forever," he said, "and life, as the old you get, seems to go faster. Coupled with the fact that my children or any of the other people in our family that is in the next generation were interested--they all have their own careers, their own lives--I think it was a combination of things that brought us to this point."
May says it was important to sell the stations to local residents, rather than to some giant conglomerate.
"If you sell it to a group, they've got their way of doing business," said May. "And, that's fine. But, we've worked really hard to develop a culture inside the business to really serve our clients and our listeners, so that everybody understands what our rural communities are all about, and how they operate, how our agriculture communities operate. If you sell to somebody from Timbuktu, you're not sure if they're really going to understand the culture of our part of the world."
Saying it will be business as usual at KMA, May says the new group pledges a "hands off" approach to the stations' operations.
"By having this local group of people step in to handle the stations," he said, "they've assured me they're a 'hands off' group of people. So as for the employees, it will be business as usual. I found that very appealing, as did our family. So, that's how it all came together."
May says KMA's sale is now subject to a regulatory process with the FCC.
"Since the two parties have now reached agreement," said May, "now, probably within the next couple of weeks, all the information will be filed with the Federal Communications Commission. It will go through their review process. We hold a license through the FCC for the stations. I'm told that takes 40-to-50-to-55 days for that process to take place. After it goes through, the license is officially transferred and blessed by the FCC, then we'll close the transaction, and it will be final."
Local investors purchasing the station under KMALAND Broadcasting LLC include Jake and Pam McGargill of rural Imogene, James and Melonie Doyle of rural Randolph, Bill and Pam Ditmars of rural Shenandoah, Judith Wischik of Shenandoah, and Gregg Connell and Nancy Maher of Shenandoah. Connell told KMA News Wednesday morning that there will be NO changes to the stations' operations as a result of the sale. You can hear the full interview with Ed May Jr. on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.