(KMAland) -- While many Americans are celebrating Beef Month, there are some things they should know before diving into that juicy steak, hamburger or brisket.
Barb Fuller, Regional Program Specialist in Nutrition & Wellness for Iowa State University Extension, joined Friday's "Morning Routine" to discuss Beef Month, some tips for consuming beef and more.
"Beef is an excellent source of nutrition," Fuller said. "It provides protein, iron, zinc and b-vitamins."
Fuller says while meat does has its nutritional positives, there are things you can do to ensure you aren't consuming too many calories when eating beef.
"We want to make sure we choose leaner cuts of meat," Fuller said. "Tear the fat off ground beef. Just to reduce the calories and saturated fats. It really is a powerhouse of nutrition."
Beef month, toppled with the warm weather means many individuals will be be grilling beef. Fuller says unthawing beef before cooking is vital.
"If you are using a frozen product, it cooks a lot more evenly if it is thawed out," Fuller said. "You can thaw it in the refrigerator, under cold water or in the microwave. Thawing before grilling is a great idea."
Fuller adds using clean utensils when eating beef is key, too.
"Soap and water is just wonderful," Fuller said. "If you're cooking raw meet on the grill, make sure you put them on a clean plate to bring them in. Don't put them on the platter that had the raw meat on it, that could cross-contaminate cooked food."
Anyone wishing for more information on beef safety can contact Fuller at 712-789-2449 or the Iowa State answer line at 1-800-262-3804 or the USDA Meat & Poultry hotline at 1-888-674-6854.
Fuller made her comments on Friday's "Morning Routine" program. The complete interview can be heard below.