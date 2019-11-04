(Undated) -- Several mayoral contests are at stake in Super Vote I Tuesday.
Red Oak's mayoral contest pits the current incumbent against a former mayor. First elected as mayor in 2011, Bill Billings Jr. seeks his fifth term in office. Billings reflected on how he "turned things around" in the community in a recent interview with KMA News.
"As someone said to me, we were 'circling the drain,' before I became mayor," said Billings. "We really revitalized the business district downtown, we got a lot of things going. We've made a lot of positive moves, and continue to do so in making things happen. We're working on housing incentive programs, continue to work on memorials for our veterans in the downtown square area, continue to work on bettering our community, and bringing businesses to town."
Billings' opponent, Karen Blue, served as mayor from 2000-to-2002, and eight years prior to that as a city council member. She also served three terms as a Montgomery County supervisor. Blue says she's running for the mayor's position again because she wants to give back to the community. She also believes it's time for a change in the mayor's office.
"I thought, perhaps, it was time for a change," said Blue. "I think, maybe, an infusion of fresh enthusiasm. I think that when you stay in some of these positions, you become possibly somewhat complacent. You go with the flow of things, because it's going reasonably smooth. Red Oak is a good town, however, I see where we're losing population--which is true in most rural Iowa towns."
In Hamburg, incumbent Cathy Crain faces a challenge from Harry Adams. Now seeking her fourth term as mayor, Crain says she's running for reelection, because, quote "the flood decided for me." Helping the city recover from this past spring's flooding is Crain's number-one goal if reelected.
"Recovery requires a lot of time, a lot of effort--and money," she said. "We are fortunate enough now that we have raised through donations, grants, funds--certainly the state of Iowa--we have raised over $10 million. We've got another million that we're working on, and it is about having us able to get back on our feet, with our businesses and our people home again."
A Hamburg High School graduate and retired sergeant in the U.S. Army, Adams recently returned to Hamburg after 50-plus years working in the computer and tech industry. Adams says his experience managing teams and difficult projects makes him uniquely qualified to serve as Hamburg's mayor.
"The way I see it, the election is not about a flood, but rather it's about the future direction of the city," said Adams. "I think what separates me from the current city management is communication. I know how to listen and learn from others and to help make commitments that will improve our city. Transparency with the city plans is key. People need to know what's in the works, what we're doing and when we are doing it."
One of the more intriguing mayor's contests is in Sidney, where three write-in candidates vie to succeed Paul Hutt, who's not running for reelection. Peter Johnson is a 2010 Sidney High School graduate, Johnson graduated from the University of Iowa in 2014. Currently working part time at the Johnson Law Office in Sidney, Johnson says he's running for mayor because of his passion for the community.
"I really kind of looked at myself in the mirror, and I thought, 'you know, I'm 27 years old,'" said Johnson. "I'm uniquely situated to put forth a bold vision, because the future of the city kind of relies on our ability to appeal to people my age--the ability to bring young families, young people into the community, fill up homes, to have families that have kids in the school. Also, I looked at my educational background--getting a law degree, getting a Master's degree in Government Organization and Leadership. I felt like I was uniquely situation to put forth that bold vision."
Kenneth Brown currently works for an international banking software company. Brown he's running for Sidney's mayor's post because of his love for the community. If elected, Brown says he would help the city increase its housing stock.
"I'd like to continue seeing what has been accomplished in the last few years with Sidney," he said, "in the sense of beautifying the city, making Sidney a better place, as well as I'd like to see an increase in housing in the area. We'd like to see Sidney grow, and a major need is probably some more housing in the area."
Fabian Bell is a current Sidney city councilman working as a health care aid at Elm Heights in Shenandoah. He was elected to the Sidney City Council in 2017. Bell says he wants the city's water infrastructure improvement project to continue. He also says the city is in dire need of street improvements.
"The streets are in pretty bad shape," he said. "I noticed driving around the community that you can see that there's potholes, and that the infrastructure's just drizzled down to nothing. I just want to make sure that we cover all that, get that going. When people drive through town, that's the first thing they see. First impressions are always important, that's what I was taught, so," Bell added.
KMA News will have the results of these races and others, with coverage of "Super Vote I:Election Night in KMAland." Our coverage begins at around 9:05 p.m., right after volleyball coverage. You can also check the results at kmaland.com.