Updated Story: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 11:15 a.m.
(Clarinda) -- A Red Oak man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a Shenandoah man.
"The defendant is hereby committed to the custody of the Director of the Division of Adult Corrections State of Iowa for a term of his life," said Chief Judge Jeffrey Larson.
The sentence was passed down at a hearing Tuesday at the Page County Courthouse. The defendant -- 34-year-old Toby Lee McCunn -- was found guilty on August 8th by a jury for the April 22nd shooting death of 33-year-old Joshua Lyle Jordan in Shenandoah. Prior to the sentencing, several of Jordan's family members spoke, including his sister-in-law Amber Jordan who says the incident has left a fear in the family.
"Since the night Toby McCunn came to our house -- the night before the murder -- it's instilled an insecurity in our home," said Jordan. "Ever since then, we have not even allowed our son to sleep in his own room, because we don't feel safe."
Joshua's 15-year-old daughter Dezi also addressed the court, saying her father's murder stole away milestones that she wanted to experience.
"I want you to know that you completely changed my life," said Jordan. "I can't even put it into words. I always think about the what-ifs, getting one last hug or getting to say goodbye. The thing I think about most is not having my father to walk me down the aisle when I get married, him not seeing me at homecoming this weekend, getting to see me graduate, getting to see me go to prom or not even to be able to meet my husband."
Authorities say McCunn waited in a home in Shenandoah and lured Jordan in as part of a property dispute before shooting him twice with a 9 mm handgun. Dezi Jordan says she will never McCunn for what he did.
"I may never get the why or the real story of why you did it or how it really happened, but I want you to rot," said Jordan. "I want you to know what it feels like to lose almost everything. I will stay strong. I will stay strong for my family. I don't show my emotions, but this death was hard. This one hit close to home. It was too hard to keep the emotions back. I almost want to forgive you, but you don't deserve forgiveness. You don't deserve happiness, because you took someone else's away."
Dawn Neumann is Joshua Jordan's mother. She says the void left by Josh's death is large.
"You took away a son, dad, brother, grandson, uncle, friend and opportunities for his children and their futures," said Neumann. "No parent should have to bury a child, ever. No child should have to lose their innocence because of something someone else inflicts upon them. You tore my family apart."
Neumann says she still does not understand the why behind the crime.
"Your answer will never be good enough," said Neumann. "Your answer will never be enough. Your why will never be enough. Your why will never trump my son's death. I hope that whatever you felt you needed so badly from my son is worth the rest of your life. You won't have the luxury of raising your children, being a son, dad, brother, grandson, uncle or friend. May you never have a moment's peace or day of rest."
In additon to the life imprisonment, McCunn was ordered to pay Jordan's estate $150,000 in restitution, plus other court costs, attorney fees and a penalty to the crime victims compensation fund. McCunn will be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to begin his sentence. Under Iowa law, an automatic appeal will be filed for the Class A Felony.
