(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Memorial Hospital will hold a meal planning and prepping meeting for the public on January 28th.
MCMH Dietitian Emily Furst joined KMA's "Morning Routine" recently to discuss the event.
"We have a great opportunity to get back into the routine after the holiday season," Furst said.
Recipes included for the event include chicken taquitos, skillet lasagna, garlic pork stir fry and an alternative recipe of skillet shrimp and sausage.
"People can come and make four different recipes," Furst said. "That have a lot of different ingredients in them. It's just provided guidance. You can freeze these meals and provide them at a later date."
The event will take place between 4:30 and 5:30 in the MCMH Cafeteria. Cost is $60 for 3 meals or $20 for alternative. Each meal contains four-to-six servings. Individuals wishing to attend to contact Furst by email at efurst@mchh.org or call 712-623-7166 by January 24th to reserve their seat.
