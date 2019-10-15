(Glenwood) -- Glenwood residents can get an up-close look at the school district's new-look athletic facilities later this month.
School officials have scheduled a community/contractor appreciation open house and tours of the new athletic complex October 23rd from 5-to-7 p.m. Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray tells KMA News the "meet, greet and eat" event gives the district a chance to say thanks to patrons who supported the project.
"It's a way to open up the complex to the community," said Embray, "so that they can come and meet the contractors that helped build the facility, plus have a free meal, and take a tour of the facility--the gateway building, the press box area, walk down on the field, and get to see the facility the way they wouldn't as a spectator at an event."
Proceeds from a physical plant and equipment levy approved by voters in February of 2018 provided for the $6.4 million renovations, including a new track surface, a press box, bleachers, locker rooms, concession stands, ADA compliant restrooms and a parking lot. A separate fundraising campaign provided for new turf for the football field. Embray says school officials appreciate the voters' support.
"Our community patrons have been phenomenal," he said. "They supported our project from the very beginning, and all the way through it. Just being able to have them come out and take a look at it--being able to thank them for that--is just huge. We want to show our appreciation to them for that. Hopefully, they'll get to come out, and get an inside view of the whole complex, and see what it looks like."
While the first games have already been played in the stadium, Embray says finishing touches remain.
"The elevator's schedule of getting it put in is hopefully going to happen sometime this week, into next week," said Embray. "We probably won't have an elevator for this Friday's game, but we're hoping to have it by our last game. We have some decorative fencing going up, and we have to finish up some concrete work. Other than that, the project is nearing substantial completion, so we're really excited about it."
A meal consisting of pulled pork sandwiches and other items will be served for a free will offering.