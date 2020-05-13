(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 2nd Iowa Primary. Today's segment features another of the five candidates running for the Page County District 1 supervisors' Republican nomination, Beth Steeve.
A Clarinda native and Clarinda High School graduate, Steeve and husband of 18 years, David, live on a farm in East River Township. Steeve lived in California for 25 years. Among other things, she worked 15 years as a mortgage consultant in San Ramon. After returning to the Midwest, Steeve worked as a health insurance consultant. For the last three years, Steeve has served as account representative with the Valley News Today. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Steeve says she was "called to run" for supervisor because her experience and skills would be handy in county government.
"I think we're coming into changing times in our county," said Steeve, "which has been highlighted by the COVID-19 (pandemic). I think that my decision-making skills, my negotiating skills and communications skills will be valuable for all of us here in Page County to arrive at different solutions for challenging times that we probably can't envision right now."
Steeve says the current coronavirus pandemic demonstrates the need for better rural broadband services. In addition to helping residents, she says improved internet services would also serve as an economic development tool.
"It makes us employable, globally, to have better internet services at our home, so that we can work at home," she said. "Right now, for most of us, our internet service does not meet our requirements. So, those are things I think we can work on, and become a focus in the near future."
Steeve says she would also like to examine how funding for county road repairs are spent, in order to improve the overall condition of its infrastructure.
"The roads--some of them are really good, and some of them are really bad," said Steeve. "I know some of the outlying areas feel like their roads are kind of forgotten. They say it's hard to get service to them. I do know the roads are a major issue. I think that the problem is not easily solved, but it's something that requires attention, and maybe some different solution-oriented investigation."
You can hear the full interview with Beth Steeve with the webstory here:
Thursday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from another candidates in the Page County 1st district supervisors' Republican race, Darin Sunderman.