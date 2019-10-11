(Red Oak) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in area mayoral, city council and school board races in Super Vote I November 5th. Today, we turn our attention to the Red Oak mayor's race, with a report on the incumbent, Bill Billings Jr.
The son of Bill and Jan Billings of Shenandoah, Bill Billings Jr. is a Shenandoah High School graduate who worked for a time at Browns Shoe Fit before attending college at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Central Oklahoma. A new business venture brought Billings back to Red Oak in 1992. First elected as mayor in 2011, Billings seeks his fifth term in office. Billings reflected on how he "turned things around" in the community in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"As someone said to me, we were 'circling the drain,' before I became mayor," said Billings. "We really revitalized the business district downtown, we got a lot of things going. We've made a lot of positive moves, and continue to do so in making things happen. We're working on housing incentive programs, continue to work on memorials for our veterans in the downtown square area, continue to work on bettering our community, and bringing businesses to town."
In addition to downtown revitalization, and improving city and county relationships, Billings points to nuisance abatement as another achievement.
"We've cleaned up 33 properties at this point in the last year-and-a-half in town," he said, "whether by rehabilitation, or taking them down for nuisance abatement, or dangerous property issues. We're going to continue working on the beautification piece in the city of Red Oak. We're going to continue to make it a safe place to live. Rental inspections is something we did. The hotel/motel tax is something we started since my original election. So, we've come a long ways in improving the environment, and making a difference for people."
Billings also hopes to continue the city's housing incentive program as a way to increase the city's housing stock.
"One of the things that we're trying to do is we're trying to create an incentive program from the city's standpoint," said Billings, "where we will do tax abatement on housing, and incentivize people to build new houses, and refurbish houses, and remodel them. We've had two of our older Victorian houses--quite substantial projects--taken under. When people come to town and buy those opportunities, we're looking at a $300,000 number to try to abate tax value up to that number. We're basically creating a $10,000 to $12,000 to $15,000 cash incentive for individuals to buy a home in Red Oak, to renovate a home in Red Oak, or build a home in Red Oak."
Another project undertaken during Billing's most recent term is renovation of the city's outdoor swimming pool. Billings says the city bonded money for the project to replace the existing dilapidated structure with a modern facility, complete with contemporary pool amenities.
"The pool we had, as it existed, last year needed a brand new pump system, and a brand new filtration system," he said. "That was going cost in excess of $1 million. It was a dream of mine about the last eight years, as I looked at the pool, is there some way that I could take part of the pool out, and revitalize it--put in zero depth entry, put in slides, put in those things. We engaged an engineer with JEO, and they said absolutely we can. So, for $2.5 million roughly, we were able to, and are currently renovating the swimming pool."
Monday on our "Meet the Candidates" edition of "the Morning Line," we'll hear from Billings' opponent in the Red Oak mayor's race, former mayor Karen Blue. You can hear the full interview with Bill Billings on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.