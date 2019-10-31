(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in Super Vote I Tuesday. Today's report features the incumbent running in Shenandoah's 2nd ward council race, Bob Burchett.
Burchett was unable to participate in Wednesday's Shenandoah City Council candidates' forum on KMA. Retired from Brown Shoe Fit, Burchett has been a Shenandoah resident since 1970. He spends a lot of his time volunteering for various entities in the community, including Shenandoah United Methodist Church, Shenandoah Public Library and Shenandoah Medical Center. A council member since 1996, Burchett says he was prompted by the public to run for a 7th term.
"I was on the fence about it for a long time," said Burchett, "wondering whether I should or should not. I kept getting people contacting me, asking me if was going to run. When I said I was undecided, they encouraged me to run, because they thought they needed the experience and wisdom that comes with six terms on the council. So, that's the reason I changed my mind at the last minute."
Burchett says Shenandoah's progressiveness is one of its strengths.
"I think going forward, always being progressive about industry, about retail, keeping this city clean and updated," said Burchett. "I think that's a major strength that we have, and we continue to pursue."
Burchett says the city has been very successful in eradicating or renovating dilapidated properties in the community--considering the money made available to the city to address the issue.
"I think it's a very strong point for the city to do that," he said, "and we have lots of them that need to be done right now, and in the next few years. It's just a matter of financing more than anything else to keep this project ongoing, and continuing."
However, like other candidates, Burchett says there is continuing need to improve housing in the community.
"We need more available housing, probably more updated available housing," he said, "rather than old structures that need to be sold. As far as building condominiums, apartments, whatever, I think that's an ongoing thing. We've seen a lot of that happen in the last 20 years, and I think it's continuing to happen in Shenandoah. I'm pleased with the efforts, I wish it could be more. But at this point, we'll have to wait and see."
You can hear the full interview with Bob Burchett on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.