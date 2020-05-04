Meet the Candidates: Bryant Amos

(Red Oak) -- With the June 2nd Iowa Primary approaching, KMA News begins another series of "Meet the Candidates" reports, featuring candidates running in key area races. Today's first segment features the incumbent in the race for the Montgomery County District 3 supervisors' Republican nomination, Bryant Amos.
Running for a fifth term as supervisor, Amos is a mainstay in government. Amos owned a beer distributorship for about 20 years, then served as a shift manager for 12 years at Parker Hannifin until retiring four years ago. In addition to serving as a Red Oak volunteer firefighter for 17 years, Amos served stints on the Red Oak City Council and school board before his election as a supervisor 16 years ago. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Amos cites his experience as one of the reasons why he's running for reelection.
"It's a long process, but I think I've learned from the ground up," said Amos, "and how all of these entities work differently, and work the same, and how you can combine and work together."
Amos says he would like to build upon the accomplishments made by the supervisors over the past few years.
"In the past, I'm going to say 10 years," he said, "we have done a lot to improve Montgomery County, as far as a new jail, increasing the ability of our emergency management to provide funding for our local fire departments. Also, redoing our courthouse--we put on a new roof, a new heating and cooling system, a new jail. We've also been renovating our Highland Annex Center. I want to see and follow through to make sure that we are taking care of what we're finally able to fix."
Amos cites increased economic development as one area in need of improvement in the county.
"Economic development is one of the biggest things for all rural communities right now, that we have to be aggressive in," said Amos. "Sometimes, that takes a little bit of investment, and you can't be afraid to step out, and be the one that wants to be the one to get the business.
"I think with the problems we're going through right now with COVID-19, I think once this is over, I think there's going to be a lot of opportunities for rural areas to gain back a little of the population we've lost, and I think we have to be ready for that."
While saying the county has made progress in shoring up some county roads, Amos wants to see even more infrastructure improvements--including to the county's bridges.
"You can only do so many at a time," he said. "With our county, we've had about 200 bridges to take care of. It sounds like a lot, but that's what it is. Some of those bridges, we've replaced with culverts, which are easier to maintain, and don't really need a bridge on a crick. But, I think it's a constant and challenge, and there's constant improvements we need to make with what we have to work with. We have to stay within our budget, and we have to try to put the dollars where they can be utilized the best at the time."
