(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 2nd Iowa Primary. Today's segment features another candidate running for the Fremont County supervisors' Republican nomination, Cara Marker-Morgan.
No stranger to Fremont County government, Morgan is a lifelong resident of Fremont County. A Hamburg High School graduate, she earned a bachelor's degree in management and marketing from Peru State College. Morgan worked in retail management before serving as a county supervisor from 2009-to-2016. After losing in the June, 2016 primary to incumbent Terry Graham--who is not running for reelection--she joined the Golden Hills RC&D, where she serves as project coordinator for the East and West Nishnabotna Watershed Coalition. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Morgan says she's running for another stint as supervisors for one reason.
"Because I care," said Morgan. "I care about the people in Fremont County. I care about the small businesses. I care about everything that's going on, and where we are raising our kids, and have our grandkids, and our families. I truly want to make a difference, and continue to make a difference in Fremont County."
If elected, Morgan says one of her goals is to help the county recover from "back-to-back-to-back" disasters.
"In 2011, we had the floods," she said. "Then, we had the tornado in Thurman, we had straightline winds in Sidney, flooding in 2019, and now the pandemic. I really want to make sure that we are making the decisions that are best for Fremont County. We are not near Des Moines, obviously, and we have to have a voice in Fremont County for both growth, and recovery efforts, and coming back from everything that's happened to our county."
The preservation of the county's rural lifestyle and small businesses is another focus of Morgan's campaign.
"Nearly half of the businesses in Iowa are small businesses," said Morgan. "It's great to get a large distribution center, for example, out on Highway 2. That would be wonderful. But, we still have to focus on our people in Fremont County, and our small businesses. We have to focus on our families in Fremont County."
And with the county's revenues taking a hit from not only last year's flooding, but also COVID-19, Morgan says the supervisors must be fiscally responsible.
"We have to be extremely fiscally responsible," she said. "That's something I intend to do, is be fiscally responsible, because we're spending taxpayers' money. Our pockets aren't endless, our pockets aren't deep. So, as county supervisor, it's our responsibility to make the fiscal decisions that are right, and set priorities, and make those hard decisions and where we're spending taxpayers' money."
You can hear the full interview with Cara Marker-Morgan here:
Thursday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from the third candidate seeking the Fremont County supervisors' Republican nomination, Chris Clark.