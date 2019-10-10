(Hamburg) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in area mayoral, city council and school board elections in Super Vote I--the November 5th elections. Today's segment concentrates on the Hamburg mayor's race, with a report on the incumbent, Cathy Crain.
A Hamburg native, Crain lived in Chicago before moving back to the community. Now seeking her fourth term as mayor, Crain says she's running for reelection, because, quote "the flood decided for me." She spoke about her decision in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"I was retired after 12 years, and the 2011 flood," said Crain. "But, you know, once this happened--206 days ago, as a matter of fact--we are now waist deep into this thing, and we are committed. That is for those other members on the council that volunteer along with me on recovery for Hamburg. We're in--we're all in."
Helping the city recover from this past spring's flooding is Crain's number-one goal if reelected.
"Recovery requires a lot of time, a lot of effort--and money," she said. "We are fortunate enough now that we have raised through donations, grants, funds--certainly the state of Iowa--we have raised over $10 million. We've got another million that we're working on, and it is about having us able to get back on our feet, with our businesses and our people home again."
Crain says replenishing the community's housing stock is the biggest objective. She says 73 homes were lost in the community due to flooding, based on FEMA recommendations.
"Currently, we have seven houses on the market," said Crain. "So for, let's say, a new company that was interested, they're going to look for a good workforce--which we certainly have. But, they want housing. So, new housing is critical. And, it doesn't just have to be brand new housing. But, that is the thing that we are, right now, available to provide."
Helping the city's businesses reopen is another goal. Crain says 19 of the 34 businesses impacted by flooding have reopened. Perhaps the biggest need is to expand the Ditch 6 levee southwest of Hamburg to the full 919-foot level. While the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is only authorized to build the levee to a height of 911 feet, Crain says the corps is providing a base to raise the structure an additional eight feet. She says the main holdup in the levee's expansion is...the weather.
"We're in a really unique situation," said the mayor. "Nobody would think Hamburg would ever be in this situation. We have the money, we have the dirt, and they can't build the levee because of the weather. We need 120 good days, about three months without this rain. Right now, we can't build because there's water on both sides of the levee. We've never been in this situation before, because we're ready to go."
You can hear the full interview with Cathy Crain on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com. KMA News attempted to reach Crain's opponent, Harry Adams, for a similar "Meet the Candidates" interview on "the Morning Line." But, calls to Adams have not been returned. Friday on our "Meet the Candidates" edition of "the Morning Line," we'll turn our attention to the Red Oak mayor's race, and hear from the incumbent, Bill Billings.