(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 2nd Iowa Primary. Today's segment features another of the three candidates running for the Fremont County supervisors' Republican nomination, Chris Clark.
Born and raised in Hamburg, Clark graduated from Hamburg High School in 2003. After graduating from Southeast Nebraska Community College in Beatrice with a nursing degree, Clark worked at Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg. He then developed the "agricultural bug," and joined Jorgenson Farm Cooperative for six years. In 2013, he took a position with the Fremont County Secondary Roads Department. He resigned in October to work with a company repairing Missouri River levees damaged by the 2019 floods. A veteran firefighter, Clark has served with the Hamburg and Sidney Fire Departments, and is currently one of three fire captains on the Sidney department. Clark, his wife and four children live in Sidney. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" segment Thursday morning, Clark says his firefighting experience led him to seek a county supervisor's position.
"In the time I've been on the fire department--roughly 15 years now--I really enjoy serving the people of Fremont County," said Clark. "We're a very resilient group of people, obviously, with the way we've dealt with mulitple disasters recently. It's just kind of an honor to serve Fremont County, and I want to continue to do so."
One of Clark's big concerns as a candidate is the need to improve the county's housing stock.
"We've had a number of houses being destroyed from disasters, flooding," he said. "Our housing is aging quite significantly, compared to new construction. We need to really work on how we're going to get the population to rebound. According to the census bureau, Fremont County has been in a population decline since the 1980's. We need to do something about bringing people back into the county."
Clark also supports maintaining the county sheriff's offices K-9 program. He says an incident outside his residence last year demonstrated the importance of canine officers.
"Last May, I had a suspect who was involved in a chase literally end up in my back yard," said Clark. "He jumped the fence, and was running toward my house. My four children were sleeping at the time. I watched as a deputy deployed a canine, and apprehended the suspect before he got to my house. That was kind of an eye opener for me. That's an important thing. If it wouldn't have been for that canine, I don't know what would have happened."
Clark also believes the county should use its location as an advantage to spur economic development in the post-flooding and COVID-19 era.
"I think we have a great tool at our disposal, with having I-29 and Highway 2," said Clark. "We're 30 minutes from Nebraska City--for most of the county--and, the same with Shenandoah. We're 45 minutes to an hour from Omaha. It's a great place to raise a family. We need to capitalize on that, and bring more people into the county."
You can hear the full interview with Chris Clark here:
