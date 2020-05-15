(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 2nd Iowa Primary. Today's segment features one of two candidates vying for the Page County 3rd district supervisors' Republican nomination, Chuck Morris.
A Salisbury, Missouri native, Morris earned a radio/television/film degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. Morris spent 37 years in radio, including almost three decades at KMA. He also served stints at stations in Marshall, Bethany, Boonville and Maryville, Missouri. Morris and wife of 31 years, Jane, have two adult children. Morris was elected to the county board of supervisors in 2016, succeeding the retiring Elaine Armstrong in District 3. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Morris says he waited until the final week to return nomination papers for reelection, because he wanted to make sure he had enough energy for a second term on the board.
"It's a job that takes a lot of effort, and takes a lot of energy," said Morris. "As I get into my golden years, I wanted to make that before I put my name on the ballot, that I was willing to commit to four more years if blessed with being elected. Once that decision was made, I'm very excited to be in the race, and hopeful that voters give me one more term. If I am elected, it will be my final term. Eight years is plenty, in my case."
Morris says one issue he continues to focus on involves improved safety initiatives in the county. He says problems with high workman's comp claims are a management issue, not an employee issue.
"In the three years I've been on the board," he said, "we've had employees in secondary roads tip over brand new hoes, not wearing seatbelts. We've had ice removal trucks going down the highway that slide off into ditches, and employees not wearing seatbelts. We've had employees cut their hands severely, using a machete to clean off a tire. Those are things that indicate a very broken safety culture."
Morris says he'll also push for a solar energy installation ordinance, similar to one regulating wind turbine operations passed in 2019. He says regulations regarding wind energy production in the county were necessary.
"There were land lease agreements being signed all throughout the county--there was no ordinance," said Morris. "So, as a result, this board proactively looked at that issue, and in the interest of creating fairness and equality for all property right holders, we adopted an ordinance to keep it from being a free-for-all.
"I think that solar has the same potential over the next three-to-five years, and so, I would really to research what particular things need to be in a solar ordinance," he added.
During Morris' tenure, the supervisors approved the purchase of the former Clarinda United Methodist Church's Education Building for conversion into a county annex facility. But, Morris indicates that project may be delayed because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the county budget.
"For that reason, I will be very cautious on any spending," he said. "In fact, on Tuesday, we have on our agenda, I want to talk with our board, and see if we can kind of suspend any planning for the new annex, in terms of major remodeling. I would like us to look at what ADA compliance issues exist, so that we can get public health moved in there, and utilize that space, and be done with it, until some of the money crisis settles, and we know where we really stand in terms of dollars."
You can hear the full interview with Chuck Morris here:
Monday, on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from the challenger in the Page County 3rd district supervisors' Republican race, Judy Kennedy. A reminder: KMA News is recording a virtual forum featuring all seven of the Page County supervisors candidates Monday evening at 6. Each of the candidates will participate via ZOOM. KMA will air the recorded forum Wednesday, May 20th at 6:20 p.m., and again Thursday, May 21st at 9 a.m.