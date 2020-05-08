(KMAland) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 2nd Iowa Primary. This special edition in the series takes a look at the two candidates running for the Republican nomination in Iowa's 12th State Senate District, which includes Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Ringgold and Taylor counties.
Incumbent Mark Costello of Imogene first broke into state politics in 2012 when he won a seat in the Iowa House. He later ran in a special election to fill Joni Ernst's seat in the State Senate in 2015. Costello tells KMA News he is running for a second full term in the Senate because there are more things he'd like to accomplish at the state level, especially when it comes to flood relief for the district.
"We've had two different spending bills and a lot of that money did come to our district, especially the first round," said Costello. "We really made a lot of progress. There's a little part of the levy that wasn't able to get federal funding because they hadn't done the paperwork and it was expensive to do it all. So, we have gotten some money for that project out of an emergency fund. We need to make sure that it gets funded. I think it's important that I be in a place to get that funded."
Richard Crouch is the challenger for the seat. The longtime Mills County Supervisor says his role in county government would be an asset for the district when it comes to flood relief.
"With the flooding, we actually sat down with 73 different families and individuals and asked them if they wanted a buyout," said Crouch. "We have been through the process with on-hand work as I call it; taking care of our people like we should."
Included in the 12th State Senate District is the embattled Glenwood Resource Center, which serves roughly 200 individuals with intellectual disabilities. The facility is currently undergoing a federal investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse by staff members. The facility's director and medical director have both been removed from their positions. Crouch -- who serves as president of the facility's family and parent group -- says he would like to see the facility get back to what it was intended to do.
"What I would like to see is the investigation finished and what processes have to be done taken care of," said Crouch. "The facility needs to get back to taking care of the people. There was a lot of things eliminated with the last administration that should come back to help the people there. They shouldn't have to be taken away to be taken care of. We need the facility. The state needs the facility."
Costello currently serves as vice chair of the Senate Human Resources Committee and chair of the Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcomittee. He praised the work new Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia has done in getting the facility back on track.
"Frankly, we need to spend more money to provide more people to do some of the things that we were found to be lacking and we didn't realize we were lacking in -- at least I didn't," said Costello. "I'll have to find funding for that. We've already passed about $300,000 extra for that. I hear about things and we try to look into them. Sometimes people disappoint you, but I think we are on the right track. It's still a difficult situation. We have to make sure we do what the federal government is going to require in order to meet their requirements to allow it to go on and continue."
Whoever wins the seat will be part of a legislature that will be tasked with putting together the FY 2022 budget, which could include some impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Costello says fortunately, the state budget is in a good spot to weather some hits.
"It's fortunate that we have been responsible with the budget the last number of years, so we do have a fairly good size surplus that we are going to have to use at this point," said Costello. "Hopefully, we'll get the economy going again and it won't take as big a hit as it looks like we might right now. It's still really difficult because we still don't have a good idea of how much money we have to use."
Crouch says he favors a neutral budget over the next year as lawmakers try to assess the economic impact of the pandemic.
"I think the state budget would have to hold itself right now for at least a year to see how much less would be coming in," said Crouch. "I realize local option sales tax has almost come to a halt. It's not completely stopped, but that's a very big income for a lot of the counties and we are losing that. I think the state budget should be -- to my feelings -- put on hold for a year just to see where we are."
The winner of the GOP nomination will square off against Democrat Joey Norris in the November General Election. Norris is unchallenged for the Democratic nomination. You can hear full interviews with both candidates below.