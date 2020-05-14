(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 2nd Iowa Primary. Today's segment features another of the five candidates running for the Page County 1st district supervisors' Republican nomination, Darin Sunderman.
Raised on a farm near Bethesda, and a Clarinda High School graduate, Sunderman and wife of 33 years, Connie, like on a farm south of Clarinda. They have three adult children and two grandchildren. Sunderman previously worked with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and served as West Tarkio Watershed Coordinator. In 2017, Sunderman was hired as Page County's sanitarian. Sunderman has also served on the Clarinda School Board since 2011. He was releected to a third four-year term on the board in November. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Sunderman says many voters have asked whether a person can serve as a school board member and county supervisor at the same time. He says the answer is yes.
"I've actually found out that there are others in the state that do that," said Sunderman, "and found out that it actually works well with a little time management. If elected as supervisor, I would probably plan that this would be my last term on the school board."
Sunderman's school board term expires in 2023. He added he'll also phase out of his sanitarian job if elected supervisor, as well.
Sunderman says public service is the main reason why he's running for a spot in the county board room.
"I've always had an interest in public service," he said. "I think that's reflected by the boards I've been on in the past. I think that as a member of any board, you need to remember that you serve the needs of all the people, the majority of folks, not just maybe my personal interest, or just my small group of friends. You serve the interests of everyone."
If elected, Sunderman says the county's budget is one area he'll concentrate on. He says the coronavirus pandemic could impact those budget numbers.
"I mean, there's so many unknowns with this COVID-19 going on," he said, "that I think next year, I think we're really going to look for opportunities in places to be more efficient. Maybe we need to look at places to share or partner. Maybe that's private, maybe that's other public entities."
Sunderman also believes the county should begin planning for a possible jail project somewhere down the road.
"We have the bonds for the communication upgrade that are currently still in place," said Sunderman. "I think they're done in two years. As far as moving forward with anything, I'd really like to wait until that is over. But, I see no reason why we couldn't start planning, start getting input from people, and find out what we need as far as a jail."
You can hear the full interview with Darin Sunderman here:
Friday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll have the first of two candidates running for the Page County 3rd district supervisors' Republican nomination, incumbent Chuck Morris.