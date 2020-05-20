Meet the Candidates: David Sieck

(Glenwood) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 2nd Iowa Primary. This special segment features one of two candidates running for the Republican nomination in House District 23, David Sieck.
A Glenwood High School graduate, Sieck was involved with local and regional issues as a member of Responsible River Management, the Missouri River Recovery Implementation Committee, the Iowa and National Corn Growers Association, and the Mills County Economic Development Foundation. Sieck entered the legislature in February 2015, after winning a special election to succeed Mark Costello, who took over Joni Ernst's seat in the Iowa Senate. He won a full term in the legislature in November 2016. Sieck says he is running for another term to continue flood relief efforts in his district.
"Last year was a tremendously tough year with the flooding," said Sieck. "I'm pretty familiar with the Missouri River. I've farmed on the Missouri River my entire life. I know the river, and I want to help people recover from this. I think this last flood was tougher than the 2011 flood. We lost a lot more property, and a lot of these people haven't been paid yet. There's just so many things that are involved in it that I just don't feel like we've finished the work with that. Add COVID-19 on top of it and there's just a lot of need out here."
The 23rd House District encompasses all of Fremont and Mills counties, as well as the northern half of Montgomery County. As part of flood recovery in devastated portions of the district, Sieck says he would like to continue work on bringing back housing to the area.
"We're going to get roughly $50 million or so to build housing here, so the builders will have a lot of money and we're working through that process with the federal government so we can get new housing units in all these towns in the district to help alleviate what we lost," said Sieck.
In addition to flood recovery, Sieck and fellow legislators are now tasked with statewide recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sieck says legislators will not know exactly what kind of shortfall they are dealing with when they return to the statehouse in June.
"A lot of the bills that people wanted will probably go by the wayside, because we don't know exactly yet how much this COVID thing is going to cost," said Sieck. "I don't know if we'll know what it's going to cost when we get back up there. I think we'll have an abbreviated session to try to deal with the budget and cover what we know about COVID so far."
If re-elected, Sieck says he would like to continue to be a voice for his constituents.
"It's been an honor and a pleasure to serve the residents of House District 23," said Sieck. "I would like to continue this work and be a strong voice out here for our small towns in rural America, especially rural America in my district. I would like to continue that work and help everybody get through the COVID-19 and the 2019 floods."
Attempts to schedule an interview with Sieck's challenger in the GOP primary -- Charlotte Dunnett of Tabor -- have been unsuccessful thus far. No Democratic candidates have filed to run for the seat.
You can hear the full interview with Sieck below.