(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 2nd Iowa Primary. Today's segment features one of three candidates running for two Fremont County supervisors' Republican nominations, Earl "Speck" Hendrickson.
A familiar face in Fremont County politics, Hendrickson and wife of 32 years, Beverly, live in Hamburg. Hendrickson grew up on a farm in Fremont County and graduated from Hamburg High School. After working in construction on a missile base for four years, he served a three-year stint in the U.S. Marines, including a 14-month tour of duty in Vietnam. Hendrickson reflected on returning home from Vietnam in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning.
"When that old plane touched the ground," said Hendrickson, "all kinds of cheers went up, because it's a feeling that went through your system. It's hard to describe, but it was a very good feeling that I was home again, and safe."
After leaving the service, Hendrickson worked at a Missouri beef packer before joining the USDA as a meat grader. Retiring in 1996, he returned to Fremont County to farm for 10 years. Hendrickson served two previous terms as Fremont County supervisor, from 2006-to-2010, and 2014-to-2018. "Speck" says he wants to return to the county board room because he enjoys the job.
"It's just rewarding, and I think everybody needs a challenge in their life," he said, "and a reason to get up in the morning, and go to work. I just feel great about working for Fremont County."
Elected to the Hamburg City Council in November, Hendrickson also serves on the Fremont County Economic Development Board. If elected supervisor, Hendrickson hopes to work with federal and state officials to help in the county's continuing recovery from the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
"It's not what you know, it's who you know," said Hendrickson, "in order to get help to get this economic development started. I think we've been ignored for several years down here in southwest Iowa. I think, you know, the flood that hit down here kind of opened some eyes up in Des Moines. They have really pitched in and helped us get back from flood, and recovering here in Hamburg."
And, with the expected loss of revenues from the continuing coronavirus outbreak, Hendrickson says the supervisors face some tough budget decisions.
"The loss of revenue that we're going to suffer from the hotel/motel tax, and the local option sales tax is going to hit us," he said. "So, putting the budget together is going to be a challenge the next couple of years. There's no doubt the county is going to have to tighten its belt, and work on that to keep from raising taxes."
You can hear the full interview with Earl "Speck" Hendrickson with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page. Wednesday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from another of the Fremont County supervisors' Republican candidates, Cara Marker-Morgan.